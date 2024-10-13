Texas and Oregon lead AP Top 25 after big Week 7 wins

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) celebrates with teammates and fans after the teams win against Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) (Jeffrey McWhorter/AP)

Texas and Oregon are the top two teams in the AP Top 25 after their big wins on Saturday.

The Longhorns stayed at No. 1 after a 34-3 win over Oklahoma. Texas scored 34 straight points in the victory as Quinn Ewers returned to the field for the first time since Week 3.

Oregon’s win was a bit closer. The Ducks took down Ohio State 32-31 after a go-ahead field goal with less than two minutes to go. The Buckeyes got into field goal range, but an offensive pass interference penalty pushed them back and QB Will Howard slid too late on his scramble up the field as time expired.

The Buckeyes dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 following the loss. They were jumped by Penn State, who beat USC 33-30 in overtime. The Nittany Lions moved up a spot.

Georgia stayed at No. 5 ahead of Miami, Alabama, LSU, Iowa State and Clemson. The Tigers moved up five spots after beating Ole Miss in overtime Saturday night. The Rebels dropped nine spots to No. 18 following the loss.

Tennessee dropped to No. 11 after an overtime win at home over Florida. The Vols fell three spots and are ahead of Notre Dame, BYU, Texas A&M and Boise State.

AP Top 25

1. Texas (6-0)

2. Oregon (6-0)

3. Penn State (6-0)

4. Ohio State (5-1)

5. Georgia (5-1)

6. Miami (6-0)

7. Alabama (5-1)

8. LSU (5-1)

9. Iowa State (6-0)

10. Clemson (5-1)

11. Tennessee (5-1)

12. Notre Dame (5-1)

13. BYU (6-0)

14. Texas A&M (5-1)

15. Boise State (5-1)

16. Indiana (6-0)

17. Kansas State (5-1)

18. Ole Miss (5-2)

19. Missouri (5-1)

20. Pitt (6-0)

21. SMU (5-1)

22. Illinois (5-1)

23. Army (6-0)

24. Michigan (4-2)

25. Navy (5-0)