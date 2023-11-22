Thanksgiving panic meter: Chiefs, Dolphins, Brandon Staley | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the biggest NFL storylines of the week. Fitz and Jori kick things off with the New York Jets announcing that Zach Wilson is benched and Tim Boyle will be the starter going forward. Although Wilson showed improvement, both agree this is a move that needed to be made. The Pittsburgh Steelers fired OC Matt Canada, which will allow them to properly evaluate Kenny Pickett.

Next, Fitz and Jori dive into a Thanksgiving edition of Panic Meter, as they determine whether or not it's time to panic about C.J. Stroud, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fatal flaws, the Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC playoff picture, the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders and Ron Rivera and Brandon Staley.

3:30 - Zach Wilson is benched; Tim Boyle is the new starter in New York

12:10 - Pittsburgh Steelers fire OC Matt Canada

19:55 - Is C.J. Stroud coming back to Earth?

21:50 - Do the Kansas City Chiefs have a fatal flaw?

27:35 - Why don't the Philadelphia Eagles look quite right?

29:55 - The AFC is weaker than we all expected

36:55 - Is Ron Rivera's job on the line on Thursday?

44:15 - Is this season over for the Los Angeles Chargers?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."