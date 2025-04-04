'The White Lotus' Season 3 finale: How to watch, plus what we know about Season 4

Are you ready for this vacation to come to an end? Our third visit to The White Lotus is wrapping up, and there's a whole lot left to unpack before we leave. Season 3 of Mike White's hit HBO show meets its end at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 7, and ahead of the finale, fans have some questions — namely (spoiler alert for those who haven't started Season 3) who is going to die? Here's everything you need to know about the White Lotus finale, plus what we know about Season 4.

White Lotus Season 3 finale release date:

The Season 3 finale of The White Lotus airs at 9 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 7.

What channel is The White Lotus on?

The White Lotus airs on HBO and streams on HBO's Max.

Where to watch The White Lotus:

The White Lotus Season 3 ending theories:

Whose body do we see floating in the water in the opening scenes of The White Lotus Season 3? And perhaps more importantly, who is wielding the gun that we hear fire at least 20 times?

Greg, aka Gary, has the most obvious motive for murder, but with armed, badly trained security and body guards floating around the resort, a group of burglars at large and a couple of only kind-of-retired hitmen in the area, nothing is certain. Add in Timothy Ratliff's murder-suicide fantasies and the season's end seems murkier than that water — let's just hope it's not our beloved Chelsea.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast:

The cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lalisa Manobal, Lek Patravadi, Natasha Rothwell and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Where is The White Lotus set?

In Season 3, The White Lotus is set in Thailand, following three groups of guests at the luxurious, exclusive resort.

The White Lotus Season 3 episodes:

Season 3 of The White Lotus will have eight episodes. Not enough? That's still two more than Season 1 and one more than Season 2.

The White Lotus Season 3 release schedule:

February 16, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 1

February 23, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 2

March 2, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3

March 9, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 4

March 16, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 5

March 23, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 6

March 30, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 7

April 6, 2025 - The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 8

The White Lotus Season 4 release date:

No date has been set for the release of The White Lotus Season 4, but we do know that there will be a fourth season of the anthology series.

The White Lotus Season 4 location:

While we don't know where The White Lotus Season 4 will be set, the first few seasons were filmed at Four Seasons hotels, so we can look to more Four Seasons locations for clues.

Back in February, Parade spoke to a source who floated that season 4 could take place in either Egypt or Mexico.

"Right now, it's looking like the next season of The White Lotus will be shot in Egypt or Mexico," the source said. "They want to pick somewhere they haven't shot yet, so a new continent. They want to go somewhere completely new since this season is in Asia, which is why they're between the two. The decision should be made soon."