Tony Bennett dies at 96: Live updates as tributes pour in to iconic singer

Tony Bennett, the iconic American singer, died Friday in New York, according to his longtime publicist. He was 96, just two weeks shy of his 97th birthday.The cause of death was not immediately known.

Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. His last public appearance was in August 2021, when he performed with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall.

As news of Bennett’s death spread, tributes began to pour in from around the world. We are collecting some of the most notable reactions in the blog below.