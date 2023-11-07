Trail Blazers C Robert Williams III reportedly needs knee surgery that could be season ending

Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 29: Robert Williams III #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III needs surgery on his right knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Williams needs surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a kneecap injury. He and his doctors are consulting on whether to undergo a season-ending procedure or cleanup surgery that would sideline him for 2-3 months, per the report.

Williams injured his knee during Sunday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The injury is not to the same knee that required arthroscopic surgery last season while he played for the Boston Celtics.

The Trail Blazers acquired Williams, Malcom Brogdon and two first-round draft picks in the offseason deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics. The Blazers previously acquired Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks in the three-team Damian Lillard trade that also acquired center Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns.

Ayton starts at center while Williams comes of the bench, giving the Trail Blazers a formidable rotation in the post when both are healthy. A 2022 NBA All-Defensive Team selection, Williams has averaged 7.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 72.9% from the field in 20.5 minutes per game for his career. In six games with Portland, he's averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals in 19.8 minutes per game.