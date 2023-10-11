Travis Kelce questionable for 'TNF' game vs. Broncos after non-contact ankle injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

Travis Kelce is questionable for the Kansas City Chiefs upcoming "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Denver Broncos, according to Wednesday's injury report.

Kelce rolled his ankled and went down after a non-contact slip on turf during the Chief's Sunday win over the Minnesota Vikings. He was able to come back and score a touchdown in the second half.

His older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, passionately called for the NFL to return to grass on a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.

Defensive end George Karlaftis and punter Tommy Townsend are also questionable.

The Chiefs defense is set for an important return, as Nick Bolton has no designation on the report. He has been cleared to return and is expected to play take the field against the Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. This comes after Bolton missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

