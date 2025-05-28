Tropical Storm Alvin likely to form off Mexico's coast, would become 1st named storm of season: See projected path

The first tropical storm of 2025 is likely to form in the Pacific Ocean, off the southwestern coast of Mexico, by Wednesday evening, according to meteorologists.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory early Wednesday morning that an "elongated area of low pressure" was continuing to produce severe showers and thunderstorms as it moves closer to Mexico.

"Environmental conditions remain favorable for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight as the low moves generally west-northwestward at around 10 mph," the NHC said in a Wednesday morning update.

If this system does become a tropical storm, it will be called Tropical Storm Alvin — the first named tropical storm in the Northern Hemisphere this year. The NHC gives names to tropical storms and hurricanes to make it easier to identify if multiple storms are happening at once.

What meteorologists are forecasting could happen this week

The NHC said Wednesday morning there was a "near 100 percent" chance of it forming into either a tropical depression or a tropical storm within the next 48 hours. A tropical depression is the weakest form of a tropical cyclone with sustained winds up to 38 miles per hour, while a tropical storm is a more advanced stage with winds up to 73 miles per hour.

The tropical rainstorm is expected to continue building as it moves northwest and tracks over the Pacific. Accuweather forecasters predict that the storm could reach Mexico’s southwestern coast by early Saturday morning, causing downpours to hit parts of Texas or New Mexico throughout the weekend.

Predictions for the 2025 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its predictions for the Atlantic hurricane season last week, anticipating an above-average season with roughly 13 to 19 storms, six to 10 of which will be hurricanes, including three to five major hurricanes (a Category 3, 4 or 5). Active hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and mid-October.

Hurricane season is expected to be above average because of a number of factors, NOAA reported, including warmer-than-average ocean temperatures and high forecasts for weak wind shear.