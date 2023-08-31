Tropical Storm Idalia live updates: Downgraded storm barrels through Southeast US, bringing 'life-threatening flash flooding'

Tropical Storm Idalia is continuing to barrel through the southeastern U.S. on Thursday after it made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm in Florida, leaving two men reportedly dead in its wake.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET advisory, Idalia is moving east toward the Atlantic Ocean and will move offshore the North Carolina coast later today.

Despite Idalia's downgrade to tropical storm status as it made its way across southern Georgia, forecasters continue of potentially dangerous storm surges, as well as tornadoes and more flooding in the Carolinas.

President Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration for South Carolina, ordering emergency assistance for the state.

During remarks at the White House yesterday addressing both Idalia and the Maui wildfires, Biden committed federal resources to assist states hit by the storm.

He also blamed climate change for the recent extreme weather events across the U.S.: "I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore."

