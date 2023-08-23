Trump Georgia case: Here are mug shots for everyone who has surrendered so far

Former President Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail , where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Last week, Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury on racketeering charges for allegedly orchestrating a "criminal enterprise" to subvert his loss in the state.

All 19 of those charged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have been given until Friday at noon to voluntarily surrender at the notorious Atlanta lock-up, where they will each undergo a medical evaluation, be fingerprinted and have their mug shots taken .

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, turned himself in on Wednesday. Other co-defendants, including attorney John Eastman , surrendered earlier this week.

Here are the mug shots and the charges they are facing for everyone who has surrendered so far:

Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer

13 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

• False statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Sidney Powell, attorney

7 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Conspiracy to commit election fraud

• Conspiracy to commit computer theft

• Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

• Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

• Conspiracy to defraud the state

Jenna Ellis, attorney

2 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Cathleen Latham, Coffee County GOP chair

11 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Impersonating a public officer

• Forgery in the first degree

• False statements and writings

• Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

• Conspiracy to commit election fraud

• Conspiracy to commit computer theft

• Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

• Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

• Conspiracy to defraud the state

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia GOP

8 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Impersonating a public officer

• Forgery in the first degree

• False statements and writings

• Criminal attempt to commit filing false documents

Kenneth Chesebro, attorney

7 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Ray Stallings Smith, attorney for Trump’s 2020 campaign in Georgia

12 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Solicitation of violation of oath by a public office

• False statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

John Eastman, Trump’s former lawyer

9 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

• Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

• Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

• Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

• Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

• Filing false documents

Scott Hall, Fulton County GOP poll watcher

7 counts, including:

• Violation of the Georgia RICO Act

• Conspiracy to commit election fraud

• Conspiracy to commit computer theft

• Conspiracy to commit computer trespass

• Conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy

• Conspiracy to defraud the state