Tua Tagovailoa, who considered retirement due to concussions, leaves after hard hit from Damar Hamlin

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

In one play, everyone was reminded of the narrative about Tua Tagovailoa through the 2023 offseason.

Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 season, including a scary one on a Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He said he considered retirement after the season though ultimately decided to continue his football career.

On Thursday night, he had another scary moment.

Tagovailoa ran for a first down on a fourth-and-4, and in the moment he wasn't sliding. Tagovailoa put his head down and was hit hard by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and stayed down. He tried to get up but couldn't. He avoided those types of hits during last season but the hit Thursday took him out of the game.

Tagovailoa got up, limped off the field and was taken right back to the locker room. Skylar Thompson replaced him.

In July, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract. The worries about Tagovailoa and his health weren't forgotten, but they had faded deep into the background after he played in every game last season. After Thursday night, all of the worries about Tagovailoa and his health will be renewed.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!