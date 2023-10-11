Twins add Byron Buxton to ALDS roster as injury replacement for Alex Kirilloff

Wild Card Series - Toronto Blue Jays v. Minnesota Twins - Game One MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 03: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins addresses fans during pregame ceremonies before Game 1 of the Wild Card Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins are substituting Byron Buxton into their American League Division Series roster, a move MLB approved and announced on Wednesday.

Buxton's activation comes due to an undisclosed injury sustained by first baseman and outfielder Alex Kirilloff. The 29-year-old is replacing Kirilloff as he heads to the injured list.

Buxton will come off the bench against the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the ALDS at 7 p.m. ET/6 CT on Wednesday (FS1).

This story will be updated.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!