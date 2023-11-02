Tyreek Hill ready to face Chiefs for first time in Germany: 'They going to get this work wherever'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Miami Dolphins are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs in a NFL game in Frankfurt on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst/AP)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will get to see his old friends at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday when the two teams meet in Frankfurt, Germany as part of the NFL's International Series.

The Week 9 matchup, which features two of the top teams in the NFL, will be the first time that Hill will face his former team since the March 2022 trade that saw five draft picks go to the Chiefs and a four-year, $120 million contract extension (with $72.2 million guaranteed) get signed by Hill with the Dolphins.

There's no bad blood between Hill and the Chiefs, financial reasons were a main factor in the trade, but the 29-year-old would like to show his former team up close what he's been doing from afar this season.

"It doesn't really matter where we play at," Hill said Wednesday on the game being in Germany and not Miami or Kansas City. "I mean, obviously it would've been great to play in KC, but it really doesn't matter where we play at, you feel me? They going to get this work wherever."

Through eight games Hill is the NFL's leading receiver with 1,014 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He's currently on pace to become the league's first wide receiver to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a season. Those are numbers the Chiefs would love to have considering their leading receiver not named "Kelce" is rookie Rashee Rice, who has 361 receiving yards.

Produce is what Hill has done since the trade nearly 19 months ago. His 2,724 receiving yards since joining the Dolphins is the most by any NFL player, as is his 109 average receiving yards per game. That has all been recorded since becoming the highest-paid receiver in league history.

"He's a great player, that's the bottom line," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "You might slow him down, but he is going to make plays somewhere. That's what makes him the player he is. He's got speed, quickness, and he's smart."

Hill's numbers have vaulted him into the NFL MVP conversation as we reach the midway point of the 2023 season. History isn't on his side as no wide receiver has ever won the award, but the numbers might force voters to reward a non-quarterback for only the second time since 2006.

(Dan Marino is the only Dolphins player to win NFL MVP when he beat out Eric Dickerson in 1984.)

Hill, who expressed his appreciation for how his time in Kansas City helped bring him to his current level, said he expects some trash talk during the game when he sees Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other former teammates, but it will be of the friendly variety.

“I’m excited to see Pat, Kelce, things like that," said Hill, who won a Super Bowl, made six Pro Bowls, and was a three-time NFL All-Pro with the Chiefs. "It’s going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers.”