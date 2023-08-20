UFC 292: Sean O'Malley lands a huge shot, TKOs Aljamain Sterling to claim bantamweight title

UFC 292: Sterling v O'Malley BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Sean O'Malley prepares to face Aljamain Sterling in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 292 event at TD Garden on August 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.

Sterling threw a left that O'Malley dodged and then threw a blistering straight right that landed on the chin. Sterling went down in the center of the Octagon and O'Malley landed punches from the top until referee Marc Goddard stopped it 51 seconds of Round 2. The win, in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston, came after a slow-paced first round.