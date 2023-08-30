UFC Paris: Ex-champion Rose Namajunas returns as a flyweight, fueled by a higher power

UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix, AZ - May 07: Rose Namajunas reacts at the end of the fifth round during her fight against Carla Esparza during UFC 274 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona Saturday, May 7, 2022. Esparza won by decision to become the new womens strawweight champion (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Dail/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Appearance-wise, Rose Namajunas may be the least-intimidating UFC fighter ever. She's petite, soft-spoken and more of an introvert, but as a champion for much of her professional career, she's been forced into the limelight.

Namajunas, who had two reigns as the UFC's strawweight champion, proves that appearances are often deceiving. She's been one of the sport's most exciting fighters and scored a number of jaw-dropping finishes. In one of the defining wins of her early UFC career, she beat Paige Van Zant into a bloody pulp before scoring a submission win.

She later scored vicious KOs of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. She doesn't look like a bad ass, but that doesn't matter, because she is one. And a lot of that comes from her background.

There is a rage that burns within her, fueled by sexual abuse she suffered when she was a child. It fueled her and led to some of her greatest professional moments.

"Because of the things I've been through, it's easy for me to go into that mode," Namajunas said. "Unfortunately, we live in a world where sometimes, you have to defend yourself. And so I carried what I had experienced into the Octagon with me. It's kind of like taking something bad and turning it into something good. It's just self-defense, man, and martial arts. That's just who I am."

She hinted at these issues in the past, but never fully addressed them until she did a documentary on her life and career, "Thug Rose," that was released on UFC Fight Pass last year after debuting at the Austin Film Festival.

Her faith has enabled her to deal with the demons of her past, but she's started speaking more openly about it now because she recognizes the impact it could have on others. She suffered some terrible things in her life, but now has a bully pulpit as a star athlete to discuss those issues.

The vast majority of people don't have that and have to suffer, often alone and afraid.

She's opted to give voice to her faith to provide hope for others who may not otherwise have much of it.

"I've always felt this way," Namajunas said of her faith. "There have been times I've veered off the path and gone down some dark paths, but as of lately in my life, it's gotten to the point where I can't deny what I know. This is what I'm here for and I think people need to hear it. They need to hear it even more these days because there's a lot of confusion and things that are going on.

"If we can get some guidance from up above, that would help all of us. So I'm vocalizing my feelings in that regard more because of that and everything that has gone on in my life."

She's been one of the most successful fighters of her generation, but enters a new phase of her career. She's moved up a class and knows her career is now closer to the end than the beginning.

Fiorot is ranked No. 3 at flyweight and No. 10 on the UFC's pound-for-pound list. Given that champion Alexa Grasso and No. 1 contender and former champion Valentina Shevchenko are meeting in a rematch on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas, it's not unreasonable to think Fiorot could face the Grasso-Shevchenko winner with a victory over Namajunas.

But Namajunas would instantly become one of the division's leading contenders were she to defeat Fiorot. If she were to capture the flyweight belt eventually, Namajunas would become only the eighth fighter in UFC history to have won titles in two weight classes. Randy Couture (heavyweight, light heavyweight), B.J. Penn (welterweight, lightweight), Conor McGregor (featherweight, lightweight), Daniel Cormier (heavyweight, light heavyweight), Georges St-Pierre (welterweight, middleweight), Amanda Nunes (bantamweight, featherweight) and Henry Cejudo (flyweight, bantamweight) are the only ones to have done it.

Namajunas is coming off an inexplicably poor performance in a title fight loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 7, 2022. It's one of the rare poor efforts in her career. Even in other fights she's lost, she's always been in the fight and competitive.

So it's not out of the realm to believe she could win another championship, which would make her one of the greatest fighters of her generation.

"Only the best of the best have [won titles in two classes], so obviously it's a big deal," she said. "To be honest, sometimes it blows me away just to think I became the champion. I know I'm good, but sometimes there are points in your life that you just go, 'Wow.' What I've been able to do in my life is pretty amazing and sometimes it seems like I was some kind of ruthless savage or something like that. I'm a warrior and I'm very strong and I know I'm good, but it's all kind of divine the strength I've gotten and the way I've been able to use it."