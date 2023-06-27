Ukraine stands to gain from Wagner Group revolt in Russia, experts say

Wagner Group return to their base ROSTOV-ON-DON, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Members of the Wagner Group prepare to depart from the Southern Military District's headquarters and return to their base in Rostov-on-Don, Russia on June 24, 2023. (Photo by Arkady Budnitsky/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two days after the Wagner Group’s stunning, short-lived rebellion inside Russia seemingly ended in a deal that saw the mercenaries’ boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, fly to exile in Belarus, more questions than answers remain.

According to Russian state media, all charges against those involved in the uprising have now been dropped. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who delivered a short, combative speech Monday, called Wagner militants “patriots,” saying they were led by the nose into coming within a few hours’ drive from Moscow by “traitors.”

Whatever the outcome of the brief standoff between Putin and Prigozhin, however, there is one beneficiary of Russian soldiers shooting at each other: Ukraine.

As Wagner forces pushed hundreds of miles through Russia on Saturday, the Russian Air Force suffered its worst day in Ukraine in months, losing six helicopters and an airborne command post in a few hours. Additionally, anywhere from 10,000 to 25,000 Wagner mercenaries look poised to leave the battlefield in Ukraine for the foreseeable future just as Kyiv has launched its springtime counteroffensive.

"All in all, it's obviously good for Ukraine," Timothy D. Snyder, professor of history at Yale University and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, said on Monday . "Just how good for Ukraine remains to be seen."

Three options

Wagner mercenaries have been a significant source of offensive power for Russia since the beginning of Putin's "special military operation" in Feb. 2022. Their most notable success was the capture of the city of Bakhmut, after a horrific campaign of street-to-street fighting that resulted in tens of thousands dead and wounded since December of last year, according to U.S. estimates.

Having recruited prisoners from Russian jails on six-month contracts who were then sent to the most dangerous areas of the front, Wagner often used them in suicidal human-wave style assaults on Ukrainian positions. In an interview with Yahoo News in April, Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, said that Wagner was the only game in town: “Even the convicts they recruit from Russian prisons are being trained to serve and that is why the results are a lot better than what normal regular army have. They are our enemy, but we need to admit that they are an enemy you’re not ashamed of.”

Putin has now given Wagner fighters three options: sign a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and become a member of the regular army; lay down arms and retire from the battlefield altogether; or follow Prigozhin into exile in Belarus.

For months, Wagner's social media channels have followed their boss' lead in disparaging the Russian Minister of Defense Sergi Shoigu. Wagner fighters have enjoyed higher salaries than regulars in the Russian military and greater degrees of operational freedom. They also espouse a cult-like esprit de corps, with Prigozhin seen as their undisputed leader. Sociological studies conducted by Ukrainian organizations have found that Wagner fighters call Prigozhin "batya," Russian for "dad" or "father" in conversation, and openly mock mobilized or contract soldiers in the ministry. When Wagner finally declared victory in Bakhmut, its soldiers raised their own flag rather than that of Russia.

Perhaps the biggest question now is whether these men will go quietly into retirement or head for new digs in Minsk where, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, they’ll have to pay for their own upkeep. Either way, they will likely be less of a problem for Kyiv.

Paying the bills

Prigozhin remains a wildcard, however. A street thug who spent almost a decade behind bars before reinventing himself as a hot dog merchant turned catering magnate, he formerly drew the most international attention for his role in influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election — a Russian-backed operation he once denied to the point of litigation, but now happily claims credit for. The financier and founder of the Internet Research Agency, the so-called "troll farm" set up in his native St. Petersburg, Prigozhin has been repeatedly sanctioned and indicted in the U.S., where Wagner is now considered a transnational criminal organization .

Since its creation in 2014, following Russia’s first invasion of Ukraine, Wagner has deployed in a host of foreign countries, including Syria where they’ve squared off against U.S. forces in 2018. They have also

committed documented atrocities, including rape and mass murder, in a number of African countries. They have punished their own comrades who have been captured on the battlefield by the Ukrainian Army and traded back in prison exchanges by smashing their heads in with sledgehammers , a tool that has become a proud symbol of Wagner's uncompromising brutality.

Putin, meanwhile, has been clear about who pays Wagner’s bills.

“We fully financed this group from the federal budget,” he announced in a Tuesday press conference. “Just from May 22 until May 23 the state paid Wagner companies 86,262,000,000 rubles [$1 billion] for cash support and incentive payments.”

But given the schism between Prigozhin and Putin, that flow of money could also soon be cut off, degrading Wagner’s capabilities.