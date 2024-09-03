US Open: Emma Navarro rallies from 5-1 second-set deficit to stun Paula Padosa for first trip to semifinals

2024 US Open - Day 9 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Emma Navarro of the United States returns a shot against Paula Badosa of Spain during their Women's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Emma Navarro rallied from a 5-1 second-set deficit for a 6-2, 6-5 win over Spain's Paula Padosa in the US Open quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Navarro advanced to Thursday's semifinal round, the deepest run the 13th-seeded American has ever made in a Grand Slam final.

Navarro took early control of the match, breaking Padosa on the first serve of the opening set. She then broke Padosa again to win the set, 6-2.

Padosa then broke Navarro's first serve of the second set and appeared to take control of the set with a second break en route to a 5-1 lead. But Navarro broke Padosa to cut her deficit to 5-3 and controlled the match from there en route to victory.