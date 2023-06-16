U.S. Open: Rickie Fowler leading again Friday afternoon in Los Angeles

PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round Jun 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rickie Fowler tees off on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports - 20904466

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler picked up right where he left off on Friday afternoon.

Fowler, after posting a tournament record 8-under 62 on Thursday with Xander Schauffele, rattled off three birdies in his first three holes of the second round at Los Angeles Country Club. That stretch jumped him right past Wyndham Clark, who briefly took the solo lead after an impressive second round in the morning wave of the U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy wasn't far behind after an impresive finish to his second round. He shot a second 30 on the front nine, his back nine, to get to 8-under on the week. Dustin Johnson, who recovered after making a quadruple bogey on his second hole, sits at 6-under. Former Masters breakout star and former U.S. Amateur Champion Sam Bennett made his way into the top 10, too.

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and others are all out on the course in the late wave, and all three could use a run before Moving Day.

Keep up with all the action Friday with Yahoo Sports: