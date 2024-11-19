USMNT eke out win, Stefan Frei talks MLS playoffs & Marta turns back the clock!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the USMNT's gutsy 1-0 win over Jamaica on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then chat with Seattle Sounders goalkeeper, Stefan Frei, who breaks down their playoff matchup this weekend against LAFC.

Later, Christian and Alexis react to the NWSL playoffs including Marta’s wonder goal to send the Pride to the NWSL Cup final.

(7:56) - USMNT def. Jamaica 1-0

(26:45) - Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre struck by beer bottle

(31:25) - Seattle Sounders’ Stefan Frei joins the show

(39:38) - Stefan breaks down the recent growth of MLS

(43:08) - Breaking down the new MLS playoff format

(48:45) - Stefan’s reaction to Inter Miami’s playoff exit

(57:05) - Answering questions from Patreon members

(1:01:25) - Washington Spirit def. Gotham FC 1-1 (3-0 PK’s)

(1:07:25) - Orlando Pride def. KC Current 3-2

