USWNT, Spain take home Olympic gold & Leagues Cup is back in action | The Cooligans

The United States women’s national team took home the gold medal after defeating Brazil 1-0 in the final match of the 2024 Olymics in Paris. Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the Emma Hayes effect on the team, Naomi Irma’s incredible Olympics and the USWNT’s “triple espresso” attack being lethal.

Christian and Alexis then discuss Spain winning the men’s gold medal game, defeating France 5-3 in extra time. Is this the start of a new golden generation for Spain after winning the Euros and taking home Olympic gold? Also, the crew discuss Thierry Henry’s stock after France finished with the silver medal.

Christian and Alexis recap Leagues Cup action and discuss whether or not the competition really is good for the growth of soccer in America. They also discuss recent MLS transfers including Olivier Giroud to LAFC, Tim Ream to Charlotte and a potential move for Antoine Griezmann to Los Angeles.

(6:07) - USWNT win Olympic Gold Medal

(21:33) - FOX graphic mistakes Sophia Smith for Mallory Swanson

(34:32) - Spain vs. France gold medal match recap

(42:38) - New golden generation for Spain?

(47:50) - Thoughts on Thierry Henry after Olympics

(55:12) - Leagues Cup recap

(1:10:58) - MLS Transfer Round-Up

