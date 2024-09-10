Vikings LB says team felt 'a little bad' for Daniel Jones in season-opening pummeling of Giants

Minnesota Vikings v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 8: Pat Jones II #91 of the Minnesota Vikings snacks Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants, particularly quarterback Daniel Jones, took all kinds of hits in a season-opening blowout against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. So much so that some on the Vikings sideline apparently felt bad for the passer.

During an interview on Minneapolis' KFAN 100.3, Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard discussed the emotions his teammates felt as they held Jones to 186 yards on 22-of-42 passing, picked him off twice and sacked him five times in his own stadium. The Vikings won 28-6.

Giants fans were not quiet with their displeasure, and the Vikings heard it as well. According to Greenard, they felt both pride and pity:

"We heard the boos raining in there, we were like 'OK, now we're good on our side," but when they got really loud, to where it was as loud as a third down should be it when they're on defense, it was kind of bad.

"We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything that he wants to do. Hey, it's good to be on the other side of it, and it's our job to not be on that side of it."

Greenard said he has some understanding of what Jones and the Giants are going through. Before signing a four-year, $76 million contract with the Vikings last offseason, Greenard became a standout for the Houston Texans.

The Texans went a combined 11-38 in Greenard's first three seasons in Houston before breaking through with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud last season.

Greenard:

I've been in Houston in the past for four years, where I've been a part of that. I've been part of those boos when you're walking on the field and you offense doesn't make anything happen. You would think it's an away game at this point. But at that time, you know how we were attacking him and understanding where he's at in his career based on obviously the scheme that he has, whatever the contract things going on.

So, we understand he's dealing with a lot, and if we can add another aspect of pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure that he's not gonna get confident and comfortable back in the pocket, man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives."

The Giants have gone a combined 22-37-1 with Jones after drafting him sixth overall in 2019. Some wondered if they would begin moving on last offseason after a disastrous 2023 season, but the team opted against drafting another QB with 2024's sixth overall pick, giving him a weapon with wide receiver Malik Nabers instead.

Moving away from Jones' four-year, $160 million contract signed in March 2023 was all but impossible last offseason. It won't be so hard next spring, when cutting him would save the team $19.4 million in cap space with $22.2 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

If the rest of the season is anything like the season opener, Giants fans will be hoping for their own Stroud in the 2025 NFL Draft.