Virginia RB Perris Jones has movement in his extremities after scary hit vs. Louisville

Virginia v Louisville LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 09: Perris Jones #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers is taken off the field after being injured in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium on November 09, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Virginia announced late Thursday night that running back Perris Jones had regained movement in his extremities after a scary hit during the Cavaliers’ loss to No. 11 Louisville.

Jones was carrying the ball after catching a pass from QB Anthony Colandrea and was hit by Louisville’s Cam’Ron Kelly in the third quarter. The first contact between the two players was helmet-to-helmet and Jones’ head moved backward after the hit.

Jones was down on the field for multiple minutes and was placed on a backboard before he was driven off the field. His teammates came onto the field and took a knee as Jones was down.

The sixth-year running back was taken to a Louisville hospital and remained there overnight. Not long after he was taken from the field, Virginia said that it wouldn't have any updates Thursday night on Jones' status. But the school thankfully had a good one to pass on a few hours later.

The play resulted in a go-ahead touchdown for the Cavaliers. Jones fumbled the ball after he was hit by Kelly and wide receiver Malik Washington picked the ball up and ran for a touchdown. It was the third consecutive score by the Cavaliers as they turned a 14-0 Louisville lead into a 21-14 lead in the second half.

The Cardinals responded in the fourth quarter, however, and scored 10 points to take a 31-24 win and keep their slim College Football Playoff hopes alive. Louisville is 9-1 and in line to play Florida State in the ACC championship game.

