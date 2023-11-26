Virginia Tech wanted to take an on-field photo after a big rivalry win, so Virginia turned the sprinklers on them

Virginia Tech players drink from the Commonwealth Cup after defeating Virginia 55-17 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill) (Mike Caudill/AP)

No one ever said rivalries end when the game is over.

On a day that saw No. 3 Michigan outlast No. 2 Ohio State, No. 8 Alabama stun Auburn and No. 4 Washington survive against Washington State, Virginia delivered possibly the pettiest moment in the aftermath of a 55-17 blowout loss to in-state rival Virginia Tech.

The Hokies' win capped an up-and-down second season for head coach Brent Pry, who decided to celebrate by having his team take a group photo on the field at Scott Stadium. So, of course, Virginia decided that was a perfect time to turn the sprinklers on.

Rivalries are amazing!



Coach Pry brought his team back on the field to take a picture following the 55-17 win over UVA.



Virginia turned the sprinklers on the Scott Stadium field.



Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/KzfgrBIsYB — Bill Roth (@BillRoth2020) November 26, 2023

To be clear, we do not know for sure if there was some Virginia groundskeeper looking for the smallest kind of payback. This could very well be some very funny automatic sprinkler timing.

Either way, Virginia Tech didn't let a little water interrupt their fun:

If anything, the spray jets only made for an even better photo:

"They can do that. We'll take the Dub and they can take the L," Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell said after the festivities, per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter.

It was a runaway win from start to finish for Virginia Tech, which ran for 252 yards (6.8 yards per rush) and three touchdowns, while quarterback Kyron Drones threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-22 passing. The Hokies outgained the Cavaliers 8.3 to 3.8 on a per-play basis.

That continues a rivalry that really hasn't been much of a rivalry over the past 20 or so years. Virginia Tech currently holds a three-game winning streak, with 18 wins in their last 19 games. The last time Virginia won the game in consecutive years was 1997 and 1998.