Week 11 overreaction: Jimbo Fisher fired from A&M, Georgia flexes vs. Ole Miss & Harbaugh-less Michigan beats Penn State

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast reacting to the news that Texas A&M is parting ways with head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Texas A&M made the decision to move on from Fisher after beating Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday. Many felt that with the enormous buy-out Fisher is due that the university would’ve been more patient, but enough mediocrity had become enough for the Aggie faithful. The guys reflect on the Jimbo Fisher era in College Station and discuss the future of the Texas A&M job in general. The program has a lot of money and top-notch facilities, but will the next coach be able to get them over the hump>

The Michigan football melodrama continued on Saturday with an impressive win over Penn State while coach Jim Harbaugh watched from a hotel nearby, serving the first of his three-game suspension. This does appear to be your father's Wolverine team, as they decided to close out the game by running the ball 32 straight times. On the other hand, this marks another loss for James Franklin against a top-tier Big Ten squad.

Georgia reminded everyone who they are again on Saturday against Ole Miss. The crew discusses the evolution of the Bulldog offense and how they got on such a roll.

Missouri notched a blowout win against Tennessee this weekend, which gives us a great look ahead to similar high-impact games for a 12-team playoff, where Mizzou would be making quite a push down the stretch.

Controversy stuck as Arkansas players were seen watching the animated classic ‘The Polar Express’ during halftime of their game against Auburn. While this may have taken place with redshirt players, Razorback fans aren’t thrilled about the focus (or lack thereof) on football.

Saturday provided many close games featuring top teams nearly falling out of the College Football Playoff race. Texas, Washington & Florida State all provided cause for concern after letting their opponents keep the games so close.

Iowa garnered some credit from the guys for beating Rutgers 22-0, which basically cements them as the Big Ten West representative in the Big Ten championship game.

To close out the show, Dan, Ross & Pat give out their Small Sample Heisman awards & as always, Say Something Nice.

1:00 - Jimbo Fisher fired from Texas A&M

17:22 - Michigan defeats Penn State without Harbaugh

27:58 - Another missed opportunity for James Franklin

32:30 - Georgia showed their strength against Ole Miss

36:11 - The 12-team playoff is made for Missouri

41:30 - What was Arkansas doing at halftime vs. Auburn?

46:33 - Saturday’s close games almost created pandemonium

51:09 - Iowa blanks Rutgers 22-0

52:19 - Small Sample Heisman

56:56 - Say Something Nice

