Week 12 preview: Ravens-Chargers, Packers' kryptonite, can Panthers hang vs. Chiefs? | Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to look ahead to Week 12 of NFL action and give one thing to watch for every game, including a deep dive on the two biggest games of the week. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and Nate and Charles break down the Chargers' blueprint to keep up with a dangerous Ravens offense before moving on to the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Green Bay Packers, where two offenses with some key issues will face off.

Later, Nate and Charles give one thing to watch in every Week 12 game and discuss Drake Maye's emergence as a legitimate franchise quarterback, big tests for Anthony Richardson and Caleb Williams, one way for the Dallas Cowboys defense to stifle Jayden Daniels, the Arizona Cardinals' offensive evolution, Sean McVay facing off against his nemesis Vic Fangio and much more. The duo finish up with a mailbag question of the week on the Georgia offense.

(2:05) Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers

(20:35) San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers

(35:00) Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

(39:25) Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts

(43:25) New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

(49:30) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

(52:45) Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

(46:35) Kansas City Chiefs @ Carolina Panthers

(59:45) Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

(1:03:10) Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

(1:04:15) Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

(1:10:30) Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams

(1:14:40) Mailbag: is Georgia's offensive scheme any good?

