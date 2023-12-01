Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NFL: NOV 26 Rams at Cardinals GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball for a gain during the Los Angeles Rams gave versus the Arizona Cardinals on November 26, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He's back — and what a return it was. Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams returned to the field in Week 12 and ran amuck of the Arizona Cardinals, compiling 204 total yards along with two touchdowns via the air.

This came after four missed games on IR, and six weeks after he dropped 20-158-1 on those very same Cardinals.

There were some early-season whispers of Williams looking like a fantasy league-winner, a waiver-wire gem shining at the perfect time. Those whispers look like shouts now.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Check out where he lands in our RB rankings for Week 13:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 13 fantasy RB leaderboard?