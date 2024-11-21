Week 13 Race for the Case & why we need to calm down about the CFP rankings | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the recent outrage over the College Football Playoff rankings. They specifically discuss the placement of Indiana and Tennessee, and which team deserves to be in the playoff more.

Also on today's show, they discuss the future of the Colorado football program and how Deion Sanders is building a strong foundation. They also joke about recent speculations about who FAU's next coach will be and the retirement of Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain. They wrap the show with the latest edition of Race for the Case.

(1:56) Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

(29:48) Will Coach Prime stay at Colorado?

(40:39) FAU's crazy coaching options

(45:13) Jim McElwain retires

(49:36) RIP McDonald's

(53:08) Race for the Case

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts