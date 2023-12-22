Week 16 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Denver Broncos v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 03: Devin Singletary #26 of the Houston Texans runs off of the field during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Getting the flex spot right can often mean the difference between a fantasy football win and a loss — especially in these weeks when most leagues are in the midst of their playoffs.

Take Devin Singletary in Week 15, for example. Many fantasy managers likely benched Singletary ahead of a tough matchup against the Tennessee Titans' run defense, and with Dameon Pierce active.

Those managers likely missed out on Singletary's 19.00-fantasy-point outing — which equated to week-winning production out of the flex spot.

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 16. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 16?