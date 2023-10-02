Week 4 recap: Josh Allen and Bills make statement + Jets offense shows pulse

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game:
1:25 - KC VS. NYJ
14:04 - MIA VS. BUF
21:13 - LAR VS. IND
25:45 - PHI VS. WSH
32:45 - ATL VS. JAX
41:25 - PIT VS. HOU
45:45 - SF VS. AZ
49:48 - CIN VS. TEN
53:50 - LV VS. LAC
56:10 - BAL VS. CLE
59:10 - DAL VS. NE
1:01:20 - MIN VS. CAR
1:06:55 - TB VS. NO
1:10:55 - DEN VS. CHI
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts