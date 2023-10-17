Week 7 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Detroit Lions v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown didn't play in Week 5. Then, in Week 6, all he did was lead the wide receiver position in fantasy scoring. No big deal.

St. Brown dealt with an abdominal injury that held him out for one game, but you likely wouldn't be able to tell from his performance against the Buccaneers. He caught 12 of 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown, season-highs in targets, catches and yards.

[Week 7 Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

How will he follow up that monster performance?

Check out where St. Brown lands in our WR rankings for Week 7:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 7 fantasy WR leaderboard?

