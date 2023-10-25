What's really going on with Deshaun Watson, trade deadline preview | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL this week. After discussing their opinions on trick-or-treating, the group react to the news the Kevin Byard is joining the Eagles, and everyone is excited about the fit. In other news, Byard's old team, the Titans, are starting Will Levis this weekend, which brings in questions about how this information got out when Vrabel didn't want it released to the public yet.

Next, the trio give a preview of the upcoming trade deadline and decide how likely it is certain players will be moved, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Danielle Hunter and more.

It's time to discuss Deshaun Watson. The group discuss the odd circumstances surrounding his health, as the Browns QB did not return to the game Sunday, and how the Browns' history is playing a factor in what's really going on with the disaster the Watson trade is turning out to be.

The three hosts finish off the show by touching on Jordan Love's recent struggles and the Packers' plans for the future.

00:45 - Halloween candy hot takes

4:10 - Kevin Byard traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

12:35 - Will Levis will start on Sunday for the Tennessee Titans

18:35 - Trade deadline preview

48:00 - What's really going on with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns?

1:00:00 - What is the Green Bay Packers' plan for Jordan Love?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."