Who are the moderators for Tuesday's vice presidential debate?

CBS News will host Tuesday's vice presidential debate, marking the first — and likely only — time Americans will see Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio face off prior to Election Day.

Stakes are high for the moderators, Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan, both of CBS News, after former President Donald Trump and other conservatives accused ABC News moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, of being biased in their live fact-checking of the presidential debate on Sept. 10. Vice President Kamala Harris saw a slight bump in the polls after her performance in that debate.

CBS News has announced that its moderators will not do live fact-checking, as did David Muir and Linsey Davis, the CNN moderators who worked the presidential debate in June.

Here’s what to know about O'Donnell and Brennan ahead of tomorrow’s debate.

Who is Norah O’Donnell?

O'Donnell, 50, is the anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News" and a "60 Minutes" contributing correspondent. In July, O'Donnell announced she would step down as "CBS Evening News" host after the election, the seventh election cycle she's covered as a journalist. She plans to take on a new senior correspondent role for the network.

O'Donnell has been with CBS News since 2011 when she was hired as a chief White House correspondent. She has been nominated for 10 Emmy awards for her work with CBS, winning one in 2018 for outstanding investigative report in a newscast for a "CBS This Morning" story on sexual assault within the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Who is Margaret Brennan?

Brennan, 44, is the current moderator for CBS News’ “Face the Nation” and serves as the chief foreign affairs correspondent for the network, having joined its Washington bureau in 2012. A lot of her reporting has been focused on national security and foreign policy.

Some of her past political coverage includes an interview with Trump in 2019 and with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden while he was campaigning in 2020.

Brennan also won an Emmy Award in 2018 for her interview with a father of a student killed in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Where you can watch the debate

The debate on Tuesday will start at 9 p.m. ET and last for 90 minutes, with two four-minute breaks. Campaign staff are not allowed to interact with the candidates during breaks and neither Walz nor Vance will have muted mics, unlike the last two presidential debates. CBS also announced there will be no live fact-checking.

The debate, which is taking place in New York City, will be broadcast on CBS and livestreamed on CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+.

