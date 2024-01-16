Wild Card Weekend recap pt. 2: Baker cooks Eagles + Bills biggest threat to Ravens?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Wild Card Weekend is officially in the books. In our part two recap pod Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the biggest takeaways from Monday's action and look ahead to the Divisional round. Harmon and Pianowski debate what this playoff run means for Baker Mayfield's future and if the Buffalo Bills are the biggest threat to the Ravens in the AFC:

1:55 - Buccaneers vs. Eagles: What happened to Philly? Is Baker the long term answer in Tampa?

20:45 - Bills vs. Steelers: Can Josh Allen take over the entire playoffs? Is this the last of Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh?

29:55 - Divisional Round look ahead: Are we on a collision course for 49ers-Ravens in the Super Bowl?

Watch this full episode on YouTube

