Will Trump family members like Ivanka, Melania, Donald Jr. and Eric make an appearance at the RNC?

Eric Trump votes the Florida delegates for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during the roll call of states, as from left, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr., watch during the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump's family has been front and center at the past two Republican National Conventions. The 2024 RNC in Milwaukee is largely similar, though some Trumps are shying away from the spotlight this time around.

Here's a breakdown of which Trump family members have spoken and what to expect in the final two nights.

Melania Trump

Former first lady Melania Trump is reportedly going to appear at the convention on Thursday, when the former president is set to give the keynote address.

But she is not on the speakers' list this year and appears to be taking a smaller role. It is a decades-long tradition for the nominees' spouses to address the delegates.

In both 2020 and 2016, Melania gave speeches to the GOP conventions supporting her husband's candidacy. She has mostly kept out of the limelight this year; the Associated Press reported that she has skipped public appearances at a number of political events.

Donald Trump Jr.

Trump's eldest son, the 46-year-old and executive vice president at the family's Trump Organization is one of his father's most public advocates. Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak Wednesday night ahead of vice presidential nominee JD Vance. Trump Jr. is friends with Vance and reportedly advocated for his selection as running mate.

Trump Jr. also held prominent speaking roles at both previous conventions.

Trump Jr.'s fiancée, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, is scheduled to speak in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening.

Ivanka Trump

Trump's older daughter, Ivanka Trump, is the only one of the former president's children to work directly for him at the White House. She served as an official adviser along with her husband, Jared Kushner,

Like Melania Trump, Ivanka is not on the speakers' list but is reportedly going to appear at the convention Thursday when the former president addresses the delegates. Ivanka, 42, also addressed the 2016 and 2020 Republican conventions.

Ivanka's absence from the spotlight isn't surprising as she signaled years ago that she would step away from politics. "I love my father very much," she said in a 2022 statement issued moments after her father announced his third campaign for the White House. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Eric Trump

Like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump is an executive vice president at the family’s Trump Organization and has taken a public-facing role advocating for their father's political agenda.

Eric, 40, is listed on the official speakers' list for Milwaukee, but it's unclear if he will address the crowd from the stage on Wednesday or Thursday.

Standing next to Tiffany Trump and Donald Trump Jr., Eric also spoke for Florida's delegation next to back their father.

Eric's wife, Lara Trump, is the Republican candidate's handpicked co-chair of the Republican National Committee and gave the keynote address Tuesday night.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump, 30, mostly shied away from politics during her father's presidency and two previous campaigns. She addressed the 2020 and 2016 conventions but is not listed on the official speakers' list this year.

She is attending the 2024 Republican convention as a Florida delegate and stood on the floor with her two older brothers during the roll call nomination of their father.

Barron Trump

Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, was initially selected by the Florida Republican Party to serve as an official delegate in Milwaukee, which would have had him stepping into the political arena with his brothers and sisters. But the 18-year-old withdrew his name from consideration and is not on the speakers' list.

Earlier this month, Barron attended one of his father's campaign rallies for the first time. It's unclear if he might take a more public role.

"He's now going to college, got into every college he wanted to," his father said at the Florida rally. "He made his choice, and he is a very good guy."

After a standing ovation, his father joked: "He might be more popular than Don and Eric ... we gotta talk about this."