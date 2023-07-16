Wimbledon 2023: No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic in Men's Final

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to play a forehand in the Men's Singles Final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic is looking to capture his third major title of 2023 and 24th of his illustrious career. Standing in his way at the All England Club is top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who is seeking his first victory at Wimbledon and 2nd major overall.

Follow all of the action here:

9:38 A.M. ET — Djokovic started fast against Alcaraz, going up 5-0 in the first set. The Serbian faced break point in the fourth game before eventually overwhelming the Spanish youngster to save serve.

Djokovic dominating early.



The Serbian leads 4-0 in the opening set#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pxT3vDZf77 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

9:45 A.M. ET — Alcaraz managed to pick up a game before a dominant Djokovic landed the final blow of the first set, winning 6-1. Per ESPN, Djokovic is 79-1 all-time at Wimbledon when winning the first set.