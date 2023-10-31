WNBA Draft lottery set for Dec. 10 with Indiana Fever holding best odds at No. 1 pick

2023 WNBA Draft NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the crowd during the 2023 WNBA Draft at Spring Studios on April 10, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The WNBA Draft lottery is set.

The WNBA Draft lottery is scheduled for Dec. 10 amid the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase triple-header, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Indiana Fever, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm are the four teams who qualified for the WNBA Draft lottery after they all missed the playoffs last season. Lottery odds are determined based on the combined records of the four teams over the past two seasons. The Fever have the best odds (about 44%) to earn the No. 1 pick after posting an 18-58 record, and they’re guaranteed at least the No. 3 overall pick.

The Mercury have the second best odds (about 28%) at the No. 1 pick after their 24-52 record. The Sparks have about an 18% chance at the top pick, and the Storm have about a 10% chance.

The rest of the draft order is already set in reverse order of teams’ regular season records from this past season only. The rest of the first round will go as follows:

5. Dallas Wings

6. Washington Mystics

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Atlanta Dream

9. Dallas Wings

10. Connecticut Sun

11. New York Liberty

12 Los Angeles Sparks

The Wings received the No. 5 pick in a previous trade with the Chicago Sky. The Sparks received the No. 12 pick in a deal with the Las Vegas Aces, who won their second straight championship earlier this month.

Iowa guard and reigning National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark was the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft in ESPN's latest mock draft , though Clark is eligible to return to the Hawkeyes for a fifth season next year. UConn star Paige Bueckers, who is coming off an ACL injury, was No. 2 even though she could stay at UConn through the 2025-26 season. Stanford forward Cameron Brink, UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards and LSU guard Hailey Van Lith round out the top five.

The lottery will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET that day, after the No. 5 Utah vs. No. 6 South Carolina game and before the No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn game — both of which are being played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. No. 18 Florida State vs. No. 4 UCLA is the third game in that event.

The actual WNBA draft is set for April 15.