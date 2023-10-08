WNBA Finals Game 1 live tracker: Aces-Liberty face off in super-team battle, how to watch, TV channel, injury updates

Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces make a shot against Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on August 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images) (Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

The WNBA Finals matchup that most predicted at the start of the season is here: the No. 1-seeded Las Vegas Aces vs. the No. 2-seeded New York Liberty.

Breanna Stewart earned the 2023 MVP in a tight battle with Aces forward A'ja Wilson, who won 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2022 MVP and DPOY. The superstar matchups don't end there, though.

The Aces boast three No. 1 draft picks in Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, plus All-Star Chelsea Gray and Sixth Player of the Year Alysha Clark. The Liberty traded for Jonquel Jones in the offseason and signed Courtney Vandersloot in the offseason to pair with Stewart and recent All-Stars Betnijah Laney and Sabrina Ionescu.

Game 1 tips off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC at Las Vegas' Michelob Ultra Arena. Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, stats and injuries as the Aces take on the Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.