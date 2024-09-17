WNBA playoff push: Aces looking to make more history, Fever peaking at right time

The WNBA playoffs officially begin on Sunday, but the field has yet to be decided. The Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky are all fighting for the final spot, while the New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx, Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm are all looking to clinch their respective seeds.

The Fever have clinched the 6-seed, and the Mercury will be the 7-seed. Here’s where everything else stands:

A’ja Wilson’s record-setting season is catalyst for Aces success

MVP frontrunner and Aces star A’ja Wilson made history twice in the span of a week, setting both the league’s single-season scoring record and becoming the first player in history to score 1,000 points in a season. The previous single-season record belonged to Seattle’s Jewell Loyd, who scored 939 points in 2023. She did it in 38 games, while Wilson needed just 35 games.

Her 1,000th point this season came during an 84-71 victory over Connecticut on Sunday as part of a 29-point effort. Wilson is averaging 27 points (first in the WNBA), 12 rebounds (second in the WNBA) and 2.6 blocks (first in the WNBA). Her record-setting season has Wilson on pace to win her third MVP award, and it's also kept Las Vegas afloat during an inconsistent season. After earning the No. 1 seed in 2022 and 2023, the Aces will enter the playoffs with either the 4th or 5th seed. They currently hold a one-win advantage over the Storm.

After two seasons of pure dominance, the Aces have been tested this season, and head coach Becky Hammon has tinkered with the starting lineup and rotation throughout the year. But throughout the process, Wilson has been a constant. In her team’s 38 games, Wilson has led Las Vegas in either points or rebounds in all but two contests. She’s led in both categories 25 times.

If the Aces are to achieve the elusive threepeat, something that has only happened once in the league’s history, it will come down to the dominance of Wilson.

Sky, Mystics, Dream fighting for last playoff spot

With two games left on each team’s schedule, the Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream are all vying for the final playoff spot. They are all currently 13-25, with Washington owning the tiebreak. Washington plays top team New York tonight, and either Chicago or Atlanta will add another loss to their record, as the teams are facing each other. Each team ends regular-season play on Thursday with difficult opponents. Chicago plays at Connecticut, Atlanta goes to New York, and Washington welcomes a hot Indiana team.

Since August 18, Chicago has lost 10 of its last 12 games, with an injury to Angel Reese also impacting the team’s playoff hopes. Atlanta has had similar struggles this season, including an eight-game losing streak leading into the Olympic break. Since then, the Dream have lost eight of their last 14. Atlanta split back-to-back games against the Mystics on September 13 and 15, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

If the Mystics were to make the playoffs, they would do so after starting the season 0-12. They are currently on an upswing, winning 7 of their last 10 games.

Liberty hold 1-seed and remain favorites

The Liberty are 31-7, with a two-game lead on the Lynx. With remaining games against Washington and Atlanta, New York looks like a sure-thing for the top seed. The only way New York would fall to the 2-seed is if they lose both games, and the Lynx beat both Connecticut and Los Angeles. Minnesota is 3-1 against New York this season, giving the Lynx the tiebreak.

The Liberty are also the favorites to win the WNBA title, which would be their first in franchise history. New York was close last season, advancing to the Finals before falling to Las Vegas 3-1 in the series. If the standings don’t change, New York will play Washington in the first round. So far this season, the Liberty are 3-0 against Washington. New York is also 3-0 against Atlanta and 3-1 against Chicago.

Fever peaking at the right time

The Fever have won 7 of their last 10 games, with the three losses coming at the hands of Minnesota and Las Vegas. Indiana has clinched the 6-seed over the Mercury. The Fever have 20 wins, while the Mercury have 18. Even if Indiana loses its final game and Phoenix wins its final two, Indiana still holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Indiana is playing its best basketball heading into the postseason, and Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have emerged as one of, if not the, best backcourt duo in the league. Clark set the rookie single-season scoring record on Sunday, breaking Seimone Augustus’ previous mark of 744 points, which was set in 2006. Clark reached the milestone with a career-high 35 points. Mitchell, who scored 30 points in that game, leads Indiana in scoring, averaging 19.6 per game. That’s a career-high for the guard, who has played for Indiana since being drafted second overall in 2018. This will be her first playoff appearance, as Indiana has not been to the postseason since 2016.

Playoff picture

As it stands, New York will play Washington, Chicago or Atlanta in the first round of the postseason. The Lynx would earn the 2-seed and face 7-seed Phoenix, while the 3-seed Sun would take on the 6-seed Fever. The Aces and the Storm would also play in the first round, with Las Vegas earning the 4-seed and Seattle playing as the 5-seed.

The Aces have a one-game lead on the Storm, but that could change as they meet Tuesday in Seattle. The two will likely meet in the first round, with seeding deciding who gets two home games.

Vegas could technically win out and earn the 3-seed, but Connecticut would need to lose against both Minnesota and Chicago for that to happen.