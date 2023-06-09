Women's College World Series: Oklahoma clinches 3rd straight national title with 3-1 win over Florida State

2023 NCAA Division I Softball Championship OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JUNE 08: Players of the Oklahoma Sooners react to Grace Lyons #3 of the Oklahoma Sooners getting a home run against the Florida State Seminoles during the Division I Women's Softball Championship held at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on June 8, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Oklahoma softball cruised to its third consecutive national championship after a 3-1 win over Florida State on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series.

Both teams were scoreless through the first three innings, largely due to the pitching duel between Oklahoma’s Alex Storako and Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock, a 2023 All-American First Team selection.

Storako, a Michigan transfer and 2021 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, started for the Sooners in place of Jordy Bahl, who led the reigning national champions to a shutout 5-0 win over the Seminoles on Wednesday.

The former Wolverine had some extra help from the Oklahoma defense to keep Florida State down, including an impressive catch from outfielder Jayda Coleman that robbed the Seminoles of a home run.

Storako only allowed Florida State to score once with a home run from Mack Leonard in the fourth inning, which put the Seminoles on the board first.

Although Florida State had the lead, Oklahoma quickly responded with a few runs of its own.

Sophomore infielder Cydney Sanders hit the Sooners’ first homer of the night in the fifth inning, tying the game at 1-1. Oklahoma quickly turned the tie into a lead when redshirt senior infielder Grace Lyons hit another home run, giving Oklahoma a 2-1 lead. Lyons’ homer also happened to be Oklahoma’s 500th of the season.

It was only right for the 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🥹 @grace_lyons5



T5 | OU 2, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gsLMibc2hr — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023

Bahl, who did not give up an earned run in the World Series, finally entered the game as the Sooners' pitcher in the fifth inning. Storako exited with a 1.16 ERA for the day and only three hits and one home run allowed.

With Oklahoma's win, it becomes only the second team in NCAA softball history to win a national title in three consecutive years. UCLA accomplished the same feat in 1988-1990.

The Sooners will also begin the 2023-2024 season on a 53-game win streak, the longest active win streak in NCAA softball history.