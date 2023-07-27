Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the England vs. Denmark game

Katrine Veje Denmark's Katrine Veje in action during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day) (Gary Day/AP)

Soccer fans, set your alarms, because Team USA aren't the only ones to keep your eyes on as we approach the World Cup Round of 16. Friday morning, England and Denmark will face off on the field. The two Group D teams head into the match fresh off of 1-0 wins, making both England and Denmark's chances at advancing to the Round of 16 about even, further amping up the buzz around this big game. This year's World Cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, which unfortunately means many matches are beset with an awkward time difference, scheduled for the middle of the night or early morning for American audiences. And the England vs. Denmark game is no exception — kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET. So you might want to get the coffee brewing now...

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the England vs. Denmark game, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: England vs. Denmark:

Date: Friday July 28

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Location: Sydney Football Stadium

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the England vs. Denmark World Cup game?

England plays Denmark this Friday, bright and early at 4:30 a.m ET.

What channel is the England vs. Denmark World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Friday's England vs. Denmark game will air on FS1. Don't have access to a cable package with Fox Sports? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women's World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: England vs. Denmark without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women's World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you're in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don't worry, we've got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live: