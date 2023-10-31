World Series Game 4: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Texas Rangers - Game Two ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Andrew Heaney #44 of the Texas Rangers pitches during Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers pulled off a win in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, but it came at a cost. Max Scherzer left the contest early due to an injury, which forced Jon Gray into action. Gray dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks over three innings, earning the win in a 3-1 victory.

While the performance was gutty, it also left the Rangers without a starter for Game 4. Because of that, both teams will utilize their bullpens Tuesday. Andrew Heaney will get the start for Texas, and the Diamondbacks will go to Joe Mantiply.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and scoring updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series.