Yahoo Top 10: How does SEC's wild day shake up rankings?

From North Mississippi to Atlanta, college football brought glorious top-five upsets on the second Saturday in November.

Coach Lane Kiffin delivered his biggest victory in five seasons in Oxford, saddling Georgia with their first loss to a team not named Alabama since the COVID season in 2020 and keeping Ole Miss' playoff hopes alive. Miami, meanwhile, couldn't mount its typical fourth-quarter comeback, suffering its first loss of the season at Georgia Tech and putting in jeopardy its playoff chances.

The two results dramatically reshape conference championship races in the ACC and SEC — and the College Football Playoff too. Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee now find themselves in control of their destinies in the march to Atlanta for the SEC title. The Hurricanes’ loss opens the door for Clemson in the race to Charlotte for the ACC crown.

Plenty more happened on a wild November Saturday.

Did you see the defensive survivals from Indiana and Army (they combined to allow 18 points on Saturday)? The Hoosiers are 10-0 and the Black Knights are 9-0.

Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes continue to march toward a possible appearance in the Big 12 title game, slamming Texas Tech in Lubbock. The victory came with a bonus: Kansas upset Iowa State, clearing the path for CU to control its own destiny to the playoffs.

In the Big Ten, the Buckeyes and the Ducks put together blowout wins. Speaking of blowouts, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama team crushed LSU’s playoff dreams with a rout in Tiger Stadium. In some down-the-standings games, UCLA won a third straight game by beating Iowa, and Boston College is one win from bowl eligibility with a victory over Syracuse. That goes for Virginia, too, which is 5-4 after upsetting Pitt.

Let’s get to the Top 10!

1. Oregon Ducks

This week: beat Maryland 39-18

Next week: at Wisconsin

The Ducks continue to prove that they are the unquestioned top-ranked club in the game. Sixth-year QB Dillon Gabriel became the NCAA’s leader in touchdowns, and Oregon moved to 10-0 — three wins shy of a Big Ten title and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

This week: beat Purdue 45-0

Next week: at Northwestern

No post-Penn State hangover here. After a big road win in State College last week, the Buckeyes uncorked a complete game performance against the Big Ten’s worst team. QB Will Howard completed 80% of his passes and threw three TDs. A trip to suburban Chicago awaits before the highly billed collision with the Hoosiers in Columbus.

3. Indiana Hoosiers

This week: beat Michigan 20-15

Next week: Bye

For those who focus solely on Indiana’s offense, the Hoosiers offered more proof that they are a complete team. The Wolverines had 206 yards of offense to help lead Curt Cignetti’s group to the school’s first-ever 10-win season … 10 games into the year! IU gets a bye before the showdown in Columbus against Ohio State. Sure, IU still hasn’t beaten a ranked team, but don’t undervalue these Hoosiers.

4. BYU Cougars

This week: beat Utah 22-21

Next week: vs. Kansas

In the night’s last chapter Saturday — finishing around 2:10 a.m. ET — BYU mounted a second-half comeback to remain undefeated. The Cougars marched 65 yards on 11 plays — helped by a fourth-down holding call on Utah that extended the drive — for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

5. Texas Longhorns

This week: beat Florida 49-17

Next week: at Arkansas

QB Quinn Ewers lit up the Gators for 333 yards and five passing touchdowns. With Georgia’s loss, the Longhorns find themselves controlling their own destiny once again. Win out and advance to the SEC title game in their first season in the conference. Standing in the way? Games against Arkansas and Kentucky before the reigniting of the rivalry series with Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

This week: beat Washington 35-6

Next week: at Purdue

Amid a week of criticism, coach James Franklin did what he often does in State College: win. So much for that loss to the Buckeyes having an after-effect. The Nittany Lions scored the first 28 points and had two players run for at least 95 yards. The playoff hopes remain very much alive for Franklin’s group.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This week: beat Florida State 52-3

Next week: vs. Virginia

It might be said that the Irish are closer to a playoff berth than any other team. Notre Dame doesn’t have to face a top-10 opponent in a conference title game. Win the final three regular season games and make the playoff as an at-large selection. Virginia, undefeated Army and USC are the three remaining hurdles for coach Marcus Freeman’s team.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

This week: beat Mississippi State 33-14

Next week: at Georgia

The loss at Arkansas aside, the Vols have been perfect this season. And while Tennessee played much of the game without injured starting QB Nico Iamaleava, UT’s defense (the Bulldogs didn’t break the 300-yard mark) and run game (RB Dylan Sampson had 149 yards) carried them to a fourth straight victory.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

This week: beat Georgia 28-10

Next week: Bye

Maybe that $12 million NIL budget is working? The Rebels raced away from the Bulldogs for one of the biggest wins in Oxford in school history. QB Jaxson Dart rebounded from an early injury to lead Ole Miss in passing and in rushing, but it was Pete Golding’s defense that came in clutch — three turnovers and 245 yards allowed.

10. SMU Mustangs

This week: Bye

Next week: vs. Boston College

A quarterback change to Kevin Jennings has sparked the Mustangs to six straight wins and a legitimate path to the ACC championship game and the playoffs in their first season in the ACC. None of their final three games are against ranked teams: BC, at Virginia and vs. Cal. A matchup with Miami likely awaits in Charlotte.

Dropped out: Georgia (3); Miami (4)