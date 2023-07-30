Yankees' Aaron Judge clubs HR in 2nd game since return from toe injury

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 29: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches his ball as he hits a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 29, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge is back and he didn't wait long to start doing Aaron Judge things.

In his second game since his return from a toe injury, the New York Yankees captain clubbed a two-run homer off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells on Saturday. Per Baseball Savant, the ball was hit 111.6 mph and traveled 442 feet.

It was Judge's 20th homer of the season, tying him for sixth in the AL despite missing nearly two months with that to injury.

Judge went down on June 3 when he ran into a Dodger Stadium gate to make a highlight-reel catch, tearing a ligament in his toe and leaving him with a hazy timetable to return. That day finally arrived Friday, going 0-for-1 with three walks against the Orioles.

The Yankees were in dire need of Judge's return given that they entered Saturday with a record of 54-49, nine games back from the Orioles for first place in the AL East and 3.5 games back from the final AL wild-card spot. The Yankees, who have dealt with several other injuries, are 24-29 in games Judge doesn't play this season.