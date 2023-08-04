Yankees' Domingo Germán entered alcohol rehab after he reportedly 'grew belligerent' in clubhouse

Domingo German New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

More details have been revealed as to why the New York Yankees placed starting pitcher Domingo Germán on the restricted list Thursday.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, Germán "grew belligerent" while in the Yankees clubhouse Tuesday evening, with witnesses determining him to be under the influence of alcohol and not in control of his emotions. There is reportedly no indication of an altercation between the right-hander and any other individual.

Germán reportedly flipped over a couch and smashed at least one television during the incident while teammates and staff tried to calm him down, according to the Wall Street Journal's Lindsey Adler. He also reportedly had a verbal altercation with Yankees manager Aaron Boone and other unnamed people in the clubhouse before teammates sent him to the team's sauna room. Germán was then taken to the team's nap room before Tuesday night's game with security stationed outside the door.

Following that alleged incident, the Yankees announced Wednesday that Germán will not pitch again for the rest of the season and had agreed to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse.

Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/kZhJETdr7x — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 2, 2023

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman alluded Tuesday to a "recent situation," which he described as "ground zero" for the problem.

Germán was part of the Yankees' starting rotation, with a 4.56 ERA, a 1.077 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings across 20 games and 19 starts. He was scratched from his start Monday due to discomfort in his armpit but then pitched five scoreless innings out of the bullpen that same game.

Boone said the decision to shut Germán down went beyond what was good for his career:

"He is a sweetheart of a guy. So when you see something that certainly has now affected his livelihood and more importantly his life and you know how serious it is, it is very sad for someone that's very talented. I think that's the biggest thing. My takeaway of all of it is just hope and pray that he gets the right kind of help that truly gets him going in the right direction for the rest of his life."

Germán's placement on the restricted list is the latest development in a rocky career. He has had some decent seasons, but he also missed the entire 2020 season due to a domestic violence suspension stemming from an incident in which he reportedly slapped his girlfriend in front of teammates at a charity gala. Later, an intoxicated Germán was alleged to have become physically violent with his girlfriend until she hid in a locked room and contacted the wife of another Yankees player.

This season, Germán threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history but was also suspended 10 games due to an illegal substance violation. And now, his season is over.