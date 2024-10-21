Yankees expect to add LHP Nestor Cortes to World Series roster

Nestor Cortes New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Nestor Cortes hasn't been available to pitch for the New York Yankees since being placed on the injured list on Sept. 25. However, manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Monday that there was "a good chance" that the Yankees will add one of the staff's best pitchers to their World Series roster.

"I think there's a good chance of it. He's scheduled to throw another live [bullpen session] tomorrow," Boone said. "So if everything goes well there, I would say there's a decent chance he could be on the roster, yes."

There is a "good chance" that Nestor Cortes will be on the Yankees' World Series roster pic.twitter.com/HPRGRws0Tj — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 21, 2024

As Boone mentioned, Cortes' availability will depend on how he feels after he throws on Tuesday. The left-hander threw a bullpen before Saturday's Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

In 31 appearances (30 starts), Cortes finished with a 3.77 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 174 1/3 innings. Only Carlos Rodón threw more innings among Yankees starting pitchers.

However, Cortes last pitched on Sept. 18 after an MRI exam revealed a flexor strain in his left elbow. Prior to the exam, he had been experiencing tenderness in the elbow for approximately three weeks. But he felt pain while throwing a bullpen session between starts, leading to the MRI exam.

At the time, that looked like a possible season-ending issue, considering that flexor strains are often a precursor to torn ligaments that can require reconstructive surgery. But imaging found no damage to Cortes' ulnar collateral ligament and rest and rehab was recommended.

With their run to the World Series, the Yankees' season lasted long enough for Cortes to recover and make his return a likely possibility.

Though Cortes was a starter throughout the season, he'll be available as a reliever in the World Series. He could be a valuable weapon against left-handed batters, whom he held to a .204 average and .530 OPS during the season. (Right-handers batted .256 with a .760 OPS against Cortes, so he could be used in any situation.)