Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán enters treatment program for alcohol abuse, out for rest of season

New York Mets v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees in action against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets defeated the Yankees 9-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entered a treatment center for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.

Germán, who threw a perfect game last month against the Oakland A's, will be placed on the restricted list. General manager Brian Cashman confirmed that Germán will not pitch for the team the rest of the year.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán was scratched from his scheduled start for the Yankees on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays due to discomfort in his armpit. Germán then came out of the bullpen instead and pitched five innings in the team's 5-1 loss. He said after the game that he felt good and that the team opted not to start him as a precaution.

Cashman said Wednesday that Monday's scratch had nothing to do with Germán entering a treatment program. Instead, Cashman said this is something Germán has dealt with in the past and that a "recent situation emerged" Tuesday — which Cashman described as "ground zero" for the problem.

Cashman declined to get into specifics but said the team was unaware of the situation until after the trade deadline had passed.

"Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life ... I'm just worried right now for the person and for the immediate family," Cashman said.

Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history and the first in 11 years in June while leading the Yankees to an 11-0 win over the A's. It was the fourth perfect game in Yankees history, and Germán accomplished the feat on 99 pitches.

Germán was suspended 10 games in May for violating the league's foreign substance policy, and he has struggled for large portions of the season. He holds a 5-7 record with a 4.56 ERA, and he was booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium just six days before he threw the perfect game. The 30-year-old is in his sixth season with the Yankees and missed all of the 2020 season due to a domestic violence suspension.

The announcement Wednesday came just before the Yankees were set to close out their three-game series with the Rays. The Yankees have lost six of their past seven games and sit last in the AL East.