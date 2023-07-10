Yankees reportedly to hire Sean Casey as hitting coach after Dillon Lawson firing

After announcing the firing of hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees reportedly have agreed to give MLB Network broadcaster former All-Star first baseman Dillon Lawson a shot at the role.

He is expected to have the position at least until the end of 2023, The New York Posts' Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Sean Casey is taking the Yankees hitting coach job. Agreed to do it through the end of 2023. @Ken_Rosenthal on it as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2023

This came after multiple reports that Casey would be the Lawson's successor. As of just earlier this morning, Heyman and Joel Sherman reported the Yankees were strongly considering Casey for the job, but were unsure if he would accept.

This story will be updated with more information.