Yankees star Aaron Judge pulled from game vs. Orioles early after being hit in hand with pitch

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Jun 18, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) is hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was pulled from their game against the Baltimore Orioles early on Tuesday night after he took a fastball to the hand while at the plate.

Judge was up to bat in the third inning at Yankee Stadium when a fastball from Orioles starter Albert Suarez drilled him in the hands. Judge was clearly shaken up in the moment, and he hopped around a bit while holding his fingers, before walking to first.

Aaron Judge gets hit in the hand with a fastball, but he remains in the game. pic.twitter.com/31sY81Aflt — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) June 19, 2024

Judge remained in the game and took the field at the top of the fourth inning. It seemed initially as if he avoided injury altogether.

Aaron Judge is back out on the field after getting HBP in the 3rd inning. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/VT3CuzWDKd — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 19, 2024

But by the time Judge was due up at the plate next at the bottom of the inning, the Yankees pulled him from the game. Instead, Trent Grisham came in to pinch-hit for him.

It’s unclear how severe Judge’s injury is, however the replays of the hit don’t look great. Judge appeared to take the ball straight to his left pinky finger at the bottom of the bat, and he seemed to really struggle to squeeze his hand with trainers.

Aaron Judge has left tonight's game early after being hit by a pitch during the third inning.



Watch #YANKSonYES live on YES and the YES App: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/SvpLBaNM4g — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 19, 2024

The Yankees held a 3-0 lead over the Orioles at the time Judge was pulled from the game. They entered Tuesday night having lost three of their last four games, but with a 50-24 record and the lead in the AL East.

Judge's injury is the second significant one in recent days for the Yankees. They lost first baseman Anthony Rizzo for at least two months after he fractured his arm in an awkward collision in their loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.