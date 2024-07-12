Nelly Furtado announces new album, says she has a song for Taylor Swift

Last year, Nelly Furtado reunited with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland for a song called "Keep Going Up." Now, she's announced her first new album since 2017.

The album is called 7 and will be out Sept. 20. She wrote on Instagram, "I made 400-500 pieces of music in 4 years. My ADHD doesn't always allow for me to organize creations in a methodical way so it's hard to explain how we have chosen 14 songs that magically rose to the top of the heap. Phew - they come together just by nature of being in the same collection, 7, kind of like random seashells that may be similar but not at all alike."

She added, "What is cool though, every time I would doubt myself I would see the number 7 everywhere."

The first song released from the album is "Corazón," which is in English and Spanish.

Meanwhile, Nelly tells Extra that she has a song she'd like Taylor Swift to hop on for a remix. It's produced by Dom Dolla, and Nelly notes, "I think Dom's friends with Travis [Kelce], so let's get it, let's get it popping."

Travis and Taylor were seen watching Dom Dolla's set at Coachella in April.

Nelly says she talked to Taylor at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where Taylor told her she was a fan. Nelly tells Extra, "You know, sometimes it's kind of surreal ... I take these long breaks away from music ... so every time I come back out from the woods ... I meet other artists and they like my music, like a Taylor Swift, it's kind of like, 'Oh f***, that's cool!'" she continued. "'Really, you were singing my song at a party?' You kind of forget that you've been around awhile."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.