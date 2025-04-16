New Avicii compilation to include hits and a new, unreleased song featuring Elle King

The music of Avicii, who died in 2018, will be celebrated on a new compilation coming May 16.

AVICII FOREVER features 19 tracks, including collaborations with Imagine Dragons, Aloe Blacc and Rita Ora, and hits like "Wake Me Up," "Levels" and "Hey Brother." Also included is a new song, "Let's Ride Away," featuring Elle King.

According to Billboard, "Let's Ride Away" is new version of a previously existing song that Avicii, born Tim Bergling, wrote with country star Kacey Musgraves before his death; it originally featured her vocals. The final mix was completed after Tim's death by his longtime collaborator Carl Falk, who added Elle's vocals.

The album follows the release of the documentary I'm Tim, which came out in December, along with a concert film of the artist's final show. An "immersive tribute experience" dedicated to his life and work has been open in Stockholm, Sweden, since 2022.

Here the track list for AVICII FOREVER:

"Wake Me Up"

"Levels"

"Let's Ride Away"(feat. Elle King)(NEW SONG)

"The Nights"

"Waiting For Love"

"Without You" (feat. Sandro Cavazza)

"SOS" (feat. Aloe Blacc)

"Hey Brother"

"Lonely Together" (feat. Rita Ora)

"I Could Be the One" [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]

"Silhouettes"

"Fade Into Darkness"

"You Make Me"

"The Days"

"For A Better Day"

"Addicted To You"

"Friend of Mine" (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

"Broken Arrows"

"Heart Upon My Sleeve" (feat. Imagine Dragons)

"Heaven"

