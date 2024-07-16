New book promises to tell the stories behind all of Taylor Swift's songs

Thunder Bay Press

By Andrea Dresdale

You may be a Taylor Swift fan, but maybe you don't know every detail of what inspired her songs. That's why a new book promises to give Swifties the scoop.

Taylor Swift: The Stories Behind the Songs, written by music journalist and author Annie Zaleski, will arrive Sept. 24. It's described as "the first complete look at the stories and songcraft behind the entire discography of the voice of a generation."

The book covers all 11 of her albums, including The Tortured Poets Department, and the more than 200 songs she's released in her career. According to the "Look inside" feature on the publisher's website, there seems to be at least one page dedicated to each song — it runs 240 pages — and collects all the official comments that Taylor has officially made about the song, as well as reports on the speculation as to who it may be about.

That being said, the book isn't authorized by Taylor or her team.

